Jairzinho Rozenstruik

The heavyweight belt has not been in play since Stipe Miocic he regained the champion crown in the rematch with Daniel Cormier, at UFC 241, last year. Thinking of moving the division, Jairzinho Rozenstruik suggested that his fight be Francis Ngannou either by the interim belt of the division.

“What better for a great fight than a wrapped belt? It is already a great challenge, and if you can put on a belt, our meeting will be more interesting. Whereas everything continues in the same way. It is a fight. I am very anxious, and when the time comes, I will be in my best shape ”, the Surinamese native said in an interview with MMA Junkie.

Considered one of the most explosive and dangerous divisions in the MMAThe heavyweight division has already released big names in mixed martial arts. Thinking about that. Rozenstruik believe the title You can’t go that long without defending yourself.

“I think the heavyweight division needs that. He ends up slowing things down with the Stipe and Cormier fight. We don’t know when the champion returns. So they should promote an interim belt. The category needs to continue straight ahead ”I conclude Jairzinho.

Before the situation experienced due to the pandemic of coronavirus, UFC negotiated the trilogy between Miocic and Cormier. The world health crisis, for now, paused negotiations between the two.

Tuesday afternoon, ESPN announced that UFC He intends to resume his activities on May 9, with a card that will feature three fights for the belt. According to the site, the fight between Ngannou and Rozenstruik could be specified on the billboard, it has no defined place.