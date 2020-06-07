Jairzinho scored in all matches

Jair Ventura Filho, Jairzinho, arrived at the World Cup at the age of 25. It was his second appointment after England 66 and he would still have a third, Germany 74. Considered as the heir of the great Garrincha, he made a place for himself in the starting lineup of La Canarinha, where competition was extreme, thanks to the coach, Zagallo He was his technician at Botafogo and knew all its virtues. Irreplaceable.

Dribbler, sprinter, lover of feints without the ball and changes of speed with the race running, he achieved what seemed impossible to repeat: scoring in every game. Like the French Fontaine in the 58 World Cup. His seven goals were on the right foot and all, except one, in the last half hour of the games. Almost all were decisive.

His fellow attackers collaborated with his passes at the company. Three arrived from Pelé and the rest were distributed to them by Gerson, Paulo César, Rivellino and Tostão.

Cubillas, the Pele of Peru

That World Cup was so diverse and rich that there was life beyond the champion Brazil, the finalist Italy or the magnificent Germany. The great revelation was Peru, led by a Brazilian twice world champion, Didí, and hooked on a 21-year-old phenomenon who responded to the name of Teófilo Cubillas. Pelé himself consecrated him immediately as his successor after seeing his prodigious performances. In fact, he was chosen as the best young man in the competition, an honor that in previous championships had fallen to Pelé himself (1958) or Beckenbauer (1966).

With five goals in four games, he was proclaimed third best scorer of the tournament and surprised the general public with his technique, vision of the game and hitting the ball. A baseball player. The classic South American coup, a 10 with a lot of goals and that after his explosion in Mexico made a career in his country, in Europe and in the United States.

Banks, the quintessential stop

World champion with England in his World Cup four years earlier, Gordon Banks was the protagonist of the best stop of the Mexican edition and one of the most celebrated in the history of football. For his compatriots it was always the save par excellence. England faced Brazil. Duel between the two great favorites of the competition, at the Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara (June 7, 1970).

The amarelha was already winning with a goal from Jairzinho, when the winger himself centered a ball passed from the baseline. Pelé managed to find Tommy Wright’s sword, propel himself and stay in the air and head down with a boat included. It was a goal or a goal. But there Gordon’s right hand appeared, that day dressed in blue, to miraculously lift the ball over the crossbar. A timely snapshot shows Pele with his arms raised celebrating the goal … it was not.

Gerd Müller, 10 torpedoes

Everything indicated that Gerd Müller was not going to be the undisputed starter. Captain Uwe Seeler’s stars weighed on him. The Hamburg striker was already enshrined, the Bayern striker was beginning to earn the nickname of Bomber with his 38 goals that made him the best striker in Europe that season. Mexico was its international catapult. Helmut Schön, the German coach, bet on both. One ahead of the other. Perfect complement.

Müller shot up to 10 goals. No one has scored that many in a World Cup since then. One against Morocco, three against Bulgaria, three against Peru, one to England and two to Italy in the semi-final extension. Four headed, one penalty, three in the small area and two in the large. The auction no longer had secrets for him. That year he was elected the Golden Ball, the first German. Later it monopolizes titles with its selection and Bayern.