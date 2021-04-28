Jairo Noriega vs. Francesco Barotti, in Villarreal

Press release

The Spanish promoter KO Boxing has been made with the rights to organize the European Union Flyweight Title, who must face Jairo Noriega (9-0, 2 KO) and the Italian Francesco Barotti (9-1, 1 KO), current transalpine champion of the category.

Although the auction was to be held today, Wednesday at 12.00 in the morning, the last offer launched by KO Boxing to Mario Loreni, representative of the co-applicant Barotti, has convinced him and the agreement has been notified, calling off the auction.

The duel between Spanish and Italian will be played in the hometown of Jairo Noriega, Villarreal (Castellón), before June 15 and according to the layout of the pavilion. The winner of this fight will be close to facing the winner of the duel between Angel Moreno Y Juan Hinostroza, the two contenders for the Europe Title.

One of the most active promoters on the national scene, KO Boxing, already presents its international landing with this title.