Jairo Noriega vs. Francesco Barotti, for the title of the European Union of the fly

The Valencian boxer Jairo Noriega (9-0, 2 KO) to contest the European Union flyweight title with Italian co-contender Francesco Barotti (9-1, 1 KO) on a date to be confirmed.

The Spanish team, KO Boxing, will go to the auction next week to try to win the fight and celebrate it in the Valencian Community.

The possible date is Saturday, May 29, although we will have to wait for the next negotiations.

The two fighters do not have great experience in the professional field or important victories, although the Italian has already been champion of Italy, while Noriega has not contested the national title but has fought in eight and ten rounds.

The fight will be played over twelve rounds and it seems even on paper. The winner will move closer to the title of Europe. We hope the date and place are confirmed.