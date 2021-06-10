Jairo Noriega: “If they give me the opportunity, I can beat Moreno or Hinostroza”

We continue with the weekly section on Thursdays called “The Voices of Boxing”, in which the main current figures of our boxing are interviewed by radio by Emilio Marquiegui.

Today we chat with the flaming champion of the European Union of the flyweight, the villarrealense Jairo Noriega, who thinks he could beat the Italian Barotti before: “If the referee had not counted him standing in the third, he would have knocked him out in that round”.

He is a born athlete: «I work a lot in the gym».

Here we can listen to the full interview:

https://www.espabox.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/VocesNoriega.mp3