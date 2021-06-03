Jairo Noriega against the Italian Barotti, for the European Union flyweight title

The villarrealense Jairo Noriega (9-0, 2 KO) will have the opportunity this Saturday in his homeland to proclaim himself the European Union flyweight champion.

The title is vacant and will be played in twelve rounds against the Italian Francesco Barotti (9-1, 1 KO), 29, a native of Tossa, who was proclaimed Italian champion last October by beating his compatriot Tommaso Melito by technical decision in the sixth round. It is number 3 on the European charts.

Noriega is number four, and like Barotti he still does not have much experience in terms of important names on the European scene, although it is true that flyweight is the category in which the least number of fighters box in the old continent.

The 28-year-old Villarreal fighter starts as a favorite, first because of his local condition, and also because of his more precise and orthodox boxing.

The title was abandoned by another Spaniard, the Madrilenian Juan Hinostroza, who will soon dispute the title of Europe to his countryman Angel Moreno. Hinostroza achieved it by KO in the first against the Galician Moncho Mirás in March 2019.

Good luck to Noriega.

In the same gala, which will be held in the afternoon at the Joan Baptista Llorens pavilion, four more professional fights will be played:

* Super Lightweight-4 rounds

Steven Cairns (38-9, 3 KO) (Ireland) vs. Rafael Castillo (14-61-3, 6 KO) (Nicaragua)

* Lightweight-4 rounds

Rafael Acosta (1-0, 0 KO) vs. Carlos Arroyo (5-17-1, 4 KO) (Nicaragua)

* Superluma Weight – 4 rounds

Brian Basilcovich (1-0, 0 KO) vs. José Aguilar (16-76-5, 6 KO) (Nicaragua)

* Super Lightweight-6 rounds

Alin Florin (14-2, 6 KO) (Romania) vs. Oscar Amador (10-26, 1 KO) (Nicaragua)

The evening can be seen in Proximia.