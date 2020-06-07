Jair Bolsonaro declared that like the United States, it could withdraw Brazil from the WHO due to its ‘ideological bias’ in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, threatened to withdraw the South American giant from the World Health Organization (WHO) in case the body maintains its current “bias ideological”In the strategy to combat the pandemic of COVID-19, and as an example of what his American counterpart, Donald Trump, did.

The far-right leader made the threat in statements to a group of followers in front of the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the Brazilian Presidency in Brasilia, and when questioned about the claim made by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for the 24.2 millions of dollars owed by Brazil.

“I advance here: The United States abandoned the WHO and we study to do so in the future. Either the WHO works without ideological bias or we are going to withdraw as well, ”said the president without detailing the type of political or ideological behavior that he attributes to the international organization.

Bolsonaro, one of the most skeptical rulers about the severity of COVID-19, whom he came to treat as a “flu”, has positioned himself against the recommendations of the who that countries impose quarantines or other measures of social distancing to slow the advance of the pandemic.

The Brazilian head of state has also differed with the organization regarding the use of the chloroquine, an antimalarial medicine with which Brazil authorized to treat all patients, even the least serious, despite the fact that it is not recommended by the WHO and there is no scientific proof of its effectiveness.

Both Bolsonaro and Trump are advocates of using chloroquine to treat patients with coronavirus.

“We don’t need outsiders giving us clues about health in here,” said the president of Brazil, the country that is the third in the world with the most deaths from COVID-19, with about 34,000 victims, and the second with cases, with at least 614 thousand infections.

Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the WHO on Friday of last week; He accused the organization of not having implemented the reforms recommended by his government and assured that the resources with which he financed it will be distributed among other health entities in the world.

“China has full control over the WHO despite the fact that it only contributes $ 40 million a year compared to the $ 450 million that the United States pays,” said the US president.

According to Bolsonaro, when Trump announced that he would withdraw the contribution from the United States, the WHO backed down on everything.

The far-right leader also alleged that the director of the body is not even a doctor.

Bolsonaro ignores criticism of Trump

When questioned about the critical comment that Trump made this Friday about the Brazilian strategy to combat the COVID-19, Bolsonaro he preferred to abstain and limited himself to a greeting to the American president, whom he considers his example and one of his main allies in the world.

Trump said on Friday that Brazil is going through “a difficult time” for having followed Sweden’s strategy against the coronavirus, not to confine the population but to expose them to the virus to increase the number of people immunized. “If we had done that we would have lost up to 2.5 million lives,” said the American president.

“He is my friend (Trump); he’s my brother. I spoke to him this week. We had a wonderful conversation. I send a hug to Trump. Brazil wants to deepen our relationship more and more. I push for him to be reelected. Trump: that hug, ”said the Brazilian president.

Brazil on Thursday it registered a record 1,473 new deaths from COVID-19 and, with a total of 34,021 deaths in 100 days of pandemic, it displaced Italy from third place in the list of countries with the most victims.

With more than 614 thousand infections since the country registered the first case of the new coronavirus on February 26, Brazil is the second country with the most cases in the world after the United States.

The high numbers of cases and deaths occur at a time when several regional and municipal governments of Brazil launched gradual processes of de-escalated of the measures of economic paralysis and began to relax the orientations of social distancing.

The easing is criticized by specialists and scientists, who consider that the country is still far from the peak of the contagion curve, which is scheduled for July, and that in some regions the hospital infrastructure may still collapse.

With information from .