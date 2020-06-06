Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil. (Photo: .)

“I advance to you at this time: the United States withdrew from the WHO, and we are studying that in the future. Either the WHO works without ideological bias or we are leaving too “, the far-right president told reporters outside the presidential palace.

Often called “the tropical Trump”, Bolsonaro has followed a script similar to that of the President of the United States in their management of the coronavirus pandemic, minimizing its severity, criticizing the confinement measures taken by state authorities and promoting the supposed beneficial effects of the controversial chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine drugs against covid-19.

Trump announced a week ago that he was ending the United States’ relationship with the WHO, accusing her of bias in favor of China, with whom his administration has faced the origin and management of the pandemic.

Bolsonaro said it was not a coincidence that days later the WHO will revoke its decision to suspend clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of covid-19.

The OMS had suspended drug trials after a study published in the medical journal The Lancet expressed doubts about its safety and efficacy against the new coronavirus, which annoyed Trump, an enthusiast for the drug, who even took the drug as a preventive measure.

Later, The Lancet said that I no longer trusted the underlying data used in the study, prompting WHO to resume trials of the drug, traditionally used against autoimmune diseases and malaria.

However, Bolsonaro attributed the WHO retraction that the UN agency feared losing the annual contribution of more than $ 400 million from the United States, its largest funder.

“Trump cut the money and they fell back on everything, ”Bolsonaro said.

“Chloroquine is back,” he said shortly before Brazil announced that victims Fatalities of the coronavirus pandemic in the country had exceeded 35,000.

Brazil has become in the third country in the world in number of deaths, after the United States and Great Britain, and the second in total cases, more than 645 thousand, below the United States.

The experts also consider that the real numbers are probably much higher, as a sufficient number of disease detection tests are not carried out in Brazil.

(Main Photo: .)