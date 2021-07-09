Jair Bolsonaro predicts the final of the Copa América 2021: “Brazil will beat Argentina 5-0”



Bolsonaro joked with Alberto Fernández, president of Argentina.

Photo: Andressa Anholete / .

The final of the Copa América 2021 It is so mediatic that it also has repercussions in politics. At the top of Mercosur, Jair bolsonaro, President of Brazil, predicted the result of this Saturday’s match between Brazil and Argentina. Of course, he advocated for his country, noting that the reigning champion “will win 5-0.”

Bolsonaro, in the middle of the meeting with the rest of the leaders, including Alberto Fernández, president of Argentina, decided to briefly introduce the subject of the Copa América, in a humorous way.

“I especially want to say to the president of Argentina that the only rivalry between us is going to happen next Saturday at the Maracana. And I’m going to advance the result: 5-0. I raise my hand and say 5-0. But, after this, precious Fernández, know that you will always want (Brazil) the best for ArgentinaHe concluded, smiling.

💬Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil President

“I’d like to give a special mention to President of Argentina, the only rivalry between our nations will happen on Saturday at Maracana. I’ll anticipate the score: 5-0.” # CopaAmerica @SelecaoTalk @Brazil_Selecao @BrazilSoccer___ @ARG_soccernews pic.twitter.com/d1n4ak2rO7 – CGTN Sports Scene (@CGTNSportsScene) July 9, 2021

Brazil will seek to revalidate the title it won in the Copa América 2019. For its part, Argentina has in mind the achievement of the first title at the club level in the senior team since the 1993 Copa América.

Neymar and Messi. Tite and Scaloni. Brazil and Argentina. This Saturday, the greatest rivalry on the continent will write another page in the history of football.

