Federal deputy Camilo Capiberibe (PSB-AP) said, through his Twitter account, that President Jair Bolsonaro “is preparing a coup.” The post was yet another reaction to the president’s presence at a demonstration that took place this Sunday in Brasília that attacked Congress, called for the closure of the Supreme Court and a military intervention. “The president again committed a crime of responsibility when attempting against democracy,” wrote Capiberibe.

“We can pretend we don’t see what’s going on, but if the president participates in front of the Army HQ in a demonstration calling for a military dictatorship and a wicked AI-5, there is very little room for denying the obvious: Jair Bolsonaro is preparing a coup of State “, continued.

For Capiberibe, impeachment is exactly what Jair Bolsonaro wants to bring the country together once and for all. “Unfortunately, the removal needs to be seen as a legitimate instrument of society to defend itself against a president who does not govern and pushes the country in the pandemic. for a genocide, “he concluded.

The PSOL, on the other hand, issued a disapproval note, in which it says that it is necessary that President Jair Bolsonaro leave power by the constitutional means available. The party says the president’s participation in Sunday’s demonstrations “is a serious affront to democracy and the Federal Constitution”.

PSOL also mentions that the presence of Jair Bolsonaro at the event is an affront to the recommendations of the World Health Organization, which has discouraged public events and any forms of agglomeration.

“PSOL repudiates the presence of Bolsonaro in today’s act. This provocation adds to many others and proves that he is no longer able to continue governing. Bolsonaro must leave power immediately, through the constitutional means available, so that the Brazil does not continue under the threats of a genocide “, complements the disapproval note published by the party.

For his part, federal deputy Túlio Gadelha (PDT-PE) said, in his Twitter account, when posting a video of Bolsonaro speaking at this Sunday’s act: “Impressive! Even with 2,372 Brazilians dead, 36,925 confirmed cases, overcrowded hospitals and millions starving due to government negligence, he insists on crowding people. This is not the extreme right. It is a government of hallucinations, followers of a genocidal captain “.

On the side of the governors, Camilo Santana (PT), governor of Ceará, described as “unacceptable and disgusting” acts that would support the dictatorship and promote disrespect for democratic institutions. “Brazil will never bow to this type of threat,” he said.

