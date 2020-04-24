The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, made official this Friday the dismissal of the director general of the Federal Police, Maurício Leite Valeixo, in an apparent pulse with the Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, who would have even threatened to resign. The former Lava Jato judge will give a press conference at 11:00 local (15:00 GMT).

In the decree, published in the Official Journal of the Union this Friday, the electronic signature of both appears. However, the Folha newspaper published that the minister did not formally sign the measure nor was it officially notified by Planalto. In the text, the new police chief is not namedAlthough the president would now try to incorporate a more related person.

Bolsonaro communicated to the Minister of Justice the departure during a meeting that both held on Thursday and in which, according to several Brazilian media, Moro showed his discomfort, even to the point of submitting the resignation.

The president already pointed out in 2019 that would change to the cupola of the Federal Police in an attempt to have greater control over the state body. The police leadership resisted a change in the headquarters of Rio de Janeiro that the president publicly proclaimed.

Then, Bolsonaro already made it clear that Valeixo was his “subordinate“,”not the minister’s“Moro, who parked his judicial career to join the president’s cabinet and is now one of his most popular figures, according to G1.

Moro has supported on several occasions the already former Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who left the Cabinet after various encounters with the President due to their differences over the measures to be taken to stop the expansion of the coronavirus.

Maurício Valeixo is a trusted man of the former judge, who significantly raised his public profile by taking the lead in Brazil’s greatest cause of corruption, known as Operation Lava Jato. However, since last year Bolsonaro has been threatening to change the command of the Federal Police because you want to have more control over your actions.

Sergio Moro left his successful career as a federal judge by accepting Bolsonaro’s invitation to be his Justice Minister with the promise that he would have full autonomy. However, since taking office, he has had several blows and power crises.

During the Moro administration, the Federal Police has experienced a climate of instability since last year Bolsonaro announced a change in command of the agency’s superintendency in Rio de Janeiro and threatened to change the CEO. In the midst of the controversy, the president even cited a delegate who would assume Rio’s leadership, but was rejected by the Federal Police, who released another name, that of Carlos Henrique de Oliveira, from the circle of confidence of the current management. After months of turbulence, the delegate took over as superintendent in December.

The leadership of the Federal Police is already on alert about the president’s intentions and the newspaper O Globo reported that the Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres, and the director general of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), Alexandre Ramagem, both listed to replace Valeixo, had talks with Bolsonaro in recent weeks.