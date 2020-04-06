The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, decided to remove the Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta between the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the country hard, and would announce it this Monday, according to the local press.

The president is meeting with all his ministers, including Mandetta, and it is expected that the decision will be announced at the end of the meeting scheduled for 5:00 pm (local time), according to the newspaper O Globo.

Deputy Omar Terra, former Minister of Citizenship, is the main candidate to succeed Mandetta.