In the opposite direction, the governors of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro they extended the partial quarantines in their states that hardly allow the commercial activity considered essential.

“That fight to start opening trade is a risk that I run. If it gets worse [la epidemia], everything falls to me. But I think – and many people are becoming aware of it – that we have to open up ”Bolsonaro affirmed during the inauguration of his new Health Minister, Nelson Teich.

After several weeks of confrontation, Bolsonaro dismissed his predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, a faithful defender of the social isolation measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and adopted by the governors of the different Brazilian states.

“Mandetta’s vision is that of health, of life. Mine, in addition to life, included the economy and jobs ”, Bolsonaro affirmed when justifying the replacement of Mandetta.

Teich, a renowned 62-year-old oncologist, did not present concrete proposals in his brief inaugural speech, but He insisted that it is necessary to balance both visions.

“As much as there is talk of health, of economy, it doesn’t matter: in the end it’s always about people. That is what we come here to do, bring a better life for society and people in Brazil, “said the new minister.

However, Bolsonaro himself admitted that it has no power to impose its vision on the governors of each state, that they have autonomy to define the measures adopted against the pandemic.

Until this Thursday, the COVID-19 disease had been claimed 2,141 lives in Brazil (a country of more than 210 million inhabitants) and the authorities confirmed 33,682 infections, Although specialists point out that in reality this number could be up to fifteen times higher due to the lack of examinations and asymptomatic cases.

Sao Paulo, the most populous state and the one most affected by the epidemic (with more than 850 deaths and 11,500 infections), extended until May 10 the restriction of non-essential services stipulated in late March.

Rio de Janeiro, under similar measures, extended the quarantine until April 30.

Mandetta’s departure is viewed with concern by many Brazilians, who fear a rebound of infections if the measures are relaxed.

“It was a bad idea (to dismiss him), because he was doing a good job, transmitting security to people, asking them to stay home,” said Marcelo Ferreira, a policeman from Rio de Janeiro.

With information from . and EFE