Jainaga marveled at a Spanish team that will be saved

05/29/2021 at 9:34 PM CEST

The Spanish athletics team has practically sealed its permanence in the Super League after the first of the two days of the European Championship for national teams that took place this Saturday at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow (Poland).

After the resignation of Ukraine due to a series of Covid-19 positives from its athletes, only the last classified will lose the category and Spain is fifth with 81 points, with a 32.5 advantage over Portugal, which already has a foot and a half in the second category. Ahead, Great Britain leads with 95 points, followed by Poland (95.5), Germany (93.5), Italy (87) and France (83.5).

The great protagonist of the day in Spanish key was the Basque Odei Jainaga, who again beat his national record by throwing the dart up to 84.80 meters on the third attempt, 70 centimeters above his previous record and only 20 centimeters from the Olympic minimum (85.00). In the same test, the German Johannes Vetter went at 96.26 and ‘scared’ Jan Zelezny’s world record (98.48).

Also excellent are Aauri Lorena Bokesa in 400 smooths (second with 52.22), Irene Sánchez-Escribano in 3,000 hurdles meters (third with 9: 41.44), Carlos Mayo in 5,000 meters with a personal best (third with 13: 18.15), Malen Ruiz de Azua on pole (second with 4.35), Jesús Gómez in a very slow 1,500 (second with 3: 56.79) and the young Lucía Rodríguez in 3,000 smooths (second with 9: 14.45), while Eusebio Cáceres was third in length with 7.75 after three adjusted nulls & mldr; the talented jumper of Onil has to give more.

Galician Ana Peleteiro disappointed in a strange triple contest in solo she could be fifth with a best jump of 13.91 & mldr; but she finished even ahead of the current indoor continental champion, the Portuguese Patricia Mamona (sixth with 13.89) … she achieved that gold by jumping a single centimeter more than the disciple of Ivan Pedroso.

The Catalan Laura Redondo (FC Barcelona) scored at a high level in hammer with 69.53 meters (fourth) and Samuel García lacked repris in his first 400 outdoor slides (fourth with 46.31), while Jesús David Delgado was looser in 400 hurdles (51.11, fifth), an Esther Guerrero who sank in the final stretch of the 800 (1: 03.14, fifth), Carlos Tobalina in weight (fifth with 19.27) and discóbola Paula Ferrándiz) seventh and last with 51.57, two meters from their mark of the year.

Ana Peleteiro did not have her day in Polish lands

| EFE

As for the rest of the Spanish, the powerful Catalan Sara Gallego finished fourth with a personal best in 400 hurdles (56.83), María Isabel Pérez was fifth in 100 smooths with 11.36, Sergio López could not avoid the eighth and last place in the hectometer (10.50) and Ángel Torrero was fifth in height with a sad 2.10 meters.

As for the short relays, the women finished fifth with 45.39 but were disqualified after Aitana Rodrigo left too early in the last post and the male quartet touched perfection in deliveries to be second with 39.07 ahead of France, Poland, Italy and Great Britain. Huge Arnau Monné, the finally recovered Pol Retamal, Jesús Gómez and Sergio López!