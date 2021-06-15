Jaimie Alexander hints at possible role in movie Red Sonja

A few months after learning that actress Hannah John-Kamen will star in the Red Sonja movie reboot, Millennium could add another actress to its cast, an actress we know in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jaimie alexander, who plays Sif and will return for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and is also known for the series “Blindspot,” could join the film.

Through an Instagram story, Alexander has published a photo in which the movie script cover, which indicates that at the very least, the studio has proposed a role for the film.

The image offers no clue as to which character Alexander wants to play. Yes we can see that it is the version of the script from April 2021. Let us remember that this reboot faced a series of difficulties in its development, especially with the delicate situation of Bryan Singer a few years ago. At the end of 2019 the project was rethought with director Joey Soloway at the helm. This past February, Tasha Huo joined the film as a co-writer.

At the moment, none of the main specialized publications has confirmed the involvement of Alexander, so things could go either way. Of course, it would be strange if it is a proposal for a role and that the actress has shared the script without her involvement being closed.

Red Sonja is a heroine of the sword and witchcraft genre who has shown that she can match Conan in skill and bravery. His introduction was successful enough that Marvel gave the character a minor series. Marvel stopped publishing Red Sonja stories in 1986. Dynamite Entertainment has been the publisher of Sonja’s adventures since 2005.

Is Red Sonja’s new movie has no release date yet, but filming could begin in a matter of a few months.