On March 13 the stock exchange center confirmed that Jaime Ruiz Sacristán had contracted the new coronavirus and that he would be at his home for two weeks.

The president of the Board of Directors of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), Jaime Ruiz Sacristán, passed away this Sunday.

“Directors and staff send our condolences to their family and friends, we regret this sensitive loss. Rest in Peace ”, reported the stock market this Sunday in a Twitter account.

On March 13, the BMV had reported that Ruiz Sacristán, 70, had been infected with the new coronavirus and that he would remain at his home for two weeks, according to instructions from his doctor.

Local media had reported the case of Ruiz Sacristán, mentioning that he had not been presented to the National Banking Convention, an annual meeting between bankers and businessmen that takes place in Acapulco, Guerrero.

Ruiz Sacristán was an old acquaintance of the Mexican financial system: he was the founder of the Ve por Más bank and headed the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM), which groups the institutions of the sector.

