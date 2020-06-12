The specialist in monarchy Jaime Peñafiel is sincere explaining that he feared for his life when he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Jaime Peñafiel has returned to 'Sálvame', a program where he has had a section on the Royal House for several years. But this time Peñafiel did not come to criticize Letizia or talk about King Felipe VI (although he did speak of the king emeritus) but about someone much more important in his life, himself.

Jaime is in the population group at risk for covid-19 and, at 88, the journalist was diagnosed with the virus. Peñafiel assures that they have been the worst moments of his last years and that he thought that he was not going to be able to count it.

After commenting on the news of the investigation by the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office for the alleged AVE commissions that Don Juan Carlos could have charged, Jaime has had a moment to talk about his illness.