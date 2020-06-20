Jaime Palillo from the novel Carrusel, 30 years later, remembers his romance with María Joaquina | Instagram

Who does not remember the soap opera « Carousel« the story that conquered all of Mexico and the whole world with the story of the teacher Ximena and all her children, Jaime Palillo, one of the characters reappears 30 years later and remembers the romance he had with a famous actress in the novel.

More than 30 years have passed since the tender novel that everyone remembers « Carousel« from Televisa, which continues in the memory of a whole generation that grew up watching the story of some children from a school of primary education.

It was the teacher’s classroom Ximena (character to whom Gabriela Rivero gave life) who with patience and love educated the children in his charge and on some occasions was an accomplice and confidant of his « World School » students.

Throughout this story various topics about life were touched upon and highlighted values like love, trust and friendship.

Among the protragonists who gave life to the tender students are: Pedro Vivero (who gave life to Cyril), Jorge Granillo (the interpreter of Jaime Palillo), Gina Castro (who played Marcelina), Ludwika Paleta who was in charge of interpreting Maria Joaquina, among others.

One of the characters that reappeared was Jaime Palillo, (Jorge Granillo) gave life to a robust, chubby, rough and a bit clumsy boy, but very brave when it came to standing up and defending his friends, however, he had a very big problem with school subjects , but in the end it gets to have a bit of recognition for their other virtues.

its father he is a mechanic and bears a great similarity to his son’s character, also of a strong and rough character, the same as on one occasion he feels disappointed upon learning of her little boy’s performance in school but later taking pride in a heroic feat in rescuing María Joaquina.

If you remember correctly, his characteristic phrase was « My head boils! », Especially when school work was beyond him.

It should be mentioned that to the surprise of many, that robust, rough and somewhat clumsy boy, was the one who conquered the actress Ludwika Palette, and not Cyril, according to his own account Jorge Granillo, the « Carousel » actor behind the scenes of the program « Amor Amor Amor ».

Character of Cyril, together with Ludwika Palette, of whom he was his eternal lover during the novel. Instagram

At one point, the Peluchín driver told him: “Neither Jorge del Salto nor Cirilo. The true boyfriend of Maria Joaquina it was you, Jaime Palillo! ”; He only managed to answer: « Well yes, you see, the dumbest ended up being the smartest. »

María Joaquina, from soap opera « Carrusel ». Instagram

Even the cast of the beloved novel met this 2020 to remember the good times they lived when they worked as children.

Today today, the exactor Jorge Granillo He is a successful lawyer, married and with two children, who revealed that he maintains friendship with another childhood couple: “We have had a very beautiful friendship, a lifelong one, from many years ago. We remember those childhood moments with great affection, ”he explained.