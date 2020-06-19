ViacomCBS Networks International, the audiovisual giant resulting from the regrouping of Viacom and CBS, continues to restructure its organization chart to face the challenges posed by current content consumption. Jaime Ondarza joins this June as Executive Vice President and General Manager from Iberia, France, Italy, the Middle East, Greece and Turkey.

Jaime Ondarza, new General Manager of Iberia, France, Italy, the Middle East, Greece and Turkey at ViacomCBS

Based in Madrid, he will be responsible for coordinating operations, synergies and opportunities in the aforementioned territories. He will answer to Raffaele Annecchino, responsible for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia since the beginning of the year. « We are at a key moment that is given by the momentum that we are giving to our digital transformation« , highlights the latter, who values ​​Ondarza’s » great editorial and commercial experience « .

Coming from companies like Warner Media and having been responsible for launching Boing, the world’s first open children’s channel, Jaime Ondarza has 22 years of international experience in media and entertainment. « I am looking forward to starting to use the power of our brands in the search for new business opportunities, » he said. With his entry, Manuel Gil will become Country Manager of Iberia and EVP Strategia & Affiliates EMEAA.

A digital transformation process

ViacomCBS is the result of the regrouping of Viacom and CBS in late 2019. Separated since 2006, the company considered this to be the most successful move in the face of changes in the audiovisual landscape., in which giants like Netflix, Disney or Apple have recently broken into. The idea is to reinforce the digital section hand in hand with its renowned channels, such as Showtime, Nickelodeon, MTV, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, BET, The CW or CBS.