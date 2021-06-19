JAIME MUNGUÍA WITHOUT PROBLEM AGAINST KAMIL SZEREMETA FORMIDABLE KOOT!

In a middleweight competition, former junior middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) defeated and stopped late replacement Kamil Szeremeta (21-2, 5 KOs), who agreed to fight with two weeks of anticipation, in six rounds.

Szeremeta was coming back from a knockout loss to Gennadiy Golovkin, which took place in December. Originally, Munguia was scheduled to face another Polish fighter, Maciej Sulecki, who withdrew from the fight without an official explanation of why. In the first round, Munguia was controlling the range with his jab. Szeremeta was landing a decent punch and going to the body, but the punches were having little effect on Munguia.

A punching battle in the second, with Munguia following up with the harder punches and sitting down on his punches. He landed with a great left hook that Szeremata managed to catch well. During the third, they were both digging down to the body. Munguai mixed his punches and delivered heavy combinations to the head and body. In the fourth, Munguia was tearing the body apart and following with great blows. Szeremeta was standing in front of Munguia, and he actually traded at times, but the bigger man was doing much more damage.

Munguia hit hard hooks early in the fifth. Szeremeta was wasting away, breathing heavily, and there was little noise to his blows. Munguia rocked him with a good uppercut and then unleashed a combination of multiple punches. In the sixth, Munguia was targeting Szeremeta’s body with hard hooks. He then followed up with combinations to the head, including an uppercut that rocked Szeremeta. It was target practice for Munguia. The Polish contender was receiving a lot of punishments. The referee, along with Szeremeta’s corner, stopped the fight before the start of the seventh.