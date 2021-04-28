Jaime Munguía will return to Maciej Sulecki

In his defense of the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship

El Paso, Texas – Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29 KOs) will make his return to the ring on July 19 against Maciej sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) in a defense 12 innings of his WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship. The combat will take place in the Don Haskins Center from the University of Texas at El Paso and will be broadcast live exclusively and globally on DAZN, except in Mexico.

The event will take place under strict security protocols for fans and with a reduced event capacity below 40%. For a detailed overview of the fan event protocols, click here or visit http://www.utepspecialevents.com.

“Despite all the changes, we are happy because things have started again regarding the return of Jaime Munguía for this June 19,” he said. Oscar de la hoya, President and CEO of Golden Boy ”.

“I am confident that he will deliver a tremendous performance against Maciej Sulecki and show everyone why he deserves a chance to become a world champion in two divisions. At the same time, we are excited to have Bektemir Melikuziev taking on a real test in Gabriel Rosado. If he can look impressive against Rosado, a world championship fight will be right around the corner. “

Munguía is an undefeated former world champion from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico who entered the upper echelons of the super welterweight division by knocking out Saddam “World Kid” Ali to capture the WBO world title. The 24-year-old fighter later defended his girdle against Liam “Beefy” Smith, Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook, Takeshi Inoue, Dennis Hogan Y Patrick Allotey.

Subsequently and after five defenses at 154 pounds, Munguía moved up to 160 pounds to capture the WBO Intercontinental middleweight title against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan, which defended before Turean Johnson. Despite so many changes regarding his next fight, Munguía will seek to show why he deserves a starting shot in the middleweight division.

“I am very excited to be coming back on June 19,” he said. Jaime Munguía. “I know it will be a tremendous fight against Maciej Sulecki. I think he is a great fighter. I am going to try to put up a great fight for the entire audience in El Paso, Texas and for everyone who will be watching me from home. Thank you very much for your support”.

Sulecki is a Polish contender who has achieved knockout victories against Hugo “The Boss” Centeno Jr. and his compatriot Grzegorz Proksa. The 31-year-old knocker has only suffered two defeats, which were to Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs Y Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade. Despite abandoning the original fight date due to injury, Sulecki is set to return to the ring on June 19.

“There have been many changes, but I am happy because things will go as planned,” he said. Maciej sulecki. “I know that a win against Jaime Munguía will put me on the path to a starting opportunity. That is why securing this fight was very important to me. I feel great, and I’m totally ready to show the world that I can compete against the best in the division. “

“I can’t wait for June 19,” he said. Leon Margules, President of Warrior’s Boxing. “Although the original date has been changed, the result will remain the same. Maciej Sulecki will dominate Jaime Munguía. I do not have any doubt”.

In the co-star duel, the rising Uzbek contender Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (7-0, 6 KOs) will face the toughest test of his career to date against the former world championship challenger “King” Gabriel Rosado (25-13-1, 14 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a 12-round battle for the WBO Intercontinental and WBA Continental Americas super middleweight titles.

Ibeth “The Rock” Zamora (32-6, 12 KOs) of San Cristóbal Huichochitlán, Toluca, Mexico to defend their WBC flyweight world championship against the Olympic Bronze medalist Marlen esparza (9-1, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas in a 10-round fight.

The welterweight contender Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (14-0-1, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada to fight Brad “King” Solomon (29-3, 9 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana in a 10-round game that will open the DAZN broadcast. Additional endorsement fights will be streamed live on Facebook Watch.

An exciting battle between two welterweights from the Golden Boy stable will headline the preliminary fight broadcast when Raul Curiel (9-0, 7 KOs) from Tampico, Mexico and Ferdinand Keroyban (14-1, 9 KOs) from North Hollywood, California collide in a 10-episode match.

The charismatic welterweight southpaw Alexis “Lex” Rocha (16-1, 10 KOs) of Santa Ana, California will look to bounce back after his first loss in a 10-round fight to James bacon (26-4, 17 KOs) from Cebu, Philippines.

The Irish Prospect Aaron McKenna (11-0, 7 KOs) will face Carlos Ortiz (12-5, 12 KOs) from Torreón, Mexico in an eight-round fight in the middleweight division.

Fyodor Czerkaszyn (17-0, 11 KOs) of Warsaw, Poland will have 10-round action at middleweight.

Evan Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) of Parlier, California to return in a six-round game against Hector Coronado (5-0, 4 KOs) from Del Rio, Texas.

Chris “Milly” Ousley (12-0, 9 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois to participate in a six-round super middleweight bout against Sanny duversonne (11-3-2, 8 KOs) from Avon Park, Florida.

Manuel Flores placeholder image (9-0, 6 KOs) of Coachella, California will open the boxing evening in a six-round matchup in the super bantamweight division. The opponents of Czerkaszyn and Flores will be announced shortly.