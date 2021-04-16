JAIME MUNGUÍA WILL RETURN ON JUNE 19 LIVE ON DAZN

LOS ANGELES, California April 15, 2021 – Middleweight contender Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29 KOs) will make his anticipated return to the ring on June 19 live on DAZN from the Don Haskins Center at the University of Texas in Step. The initial date of his return has been rescheduled due to an elbow injury suffered by D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0-1, 13 KOs).

Additional details for the event, including his opponent, will be announced shortly.

Tickets for the show will be valid for the new date. For more information, call the UTEP box office at (915) -747-5234.