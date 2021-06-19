Jaime Munguía will receive Kamil Szeremeta in a fight that promises to be heartbreaking

06/19/2021 at 10:00 CEST

The noble art He continues to give us great matches week by week. On this occasion, from Texas, we will be able to enjoy a duel between Jaime Munguía and Kamil Szeremeta, two boxers with quite interesting averages, but with a clear favorite: Munguía.

Kamil Szeremeta has the honor of having been the last challenger of Golovkin. Triple G did not go around with little girls and beat the Eastern European fighter with incredible ease, who did not have possibilities in no time. Even so, the fighter showed pride and claw in his only professional loss (21-1 with 5KOs).

However, it is before a great puncher like Jaime Munguía, who fired the ring in 2020 after an incredible KO of Tureano Johnson in their match in California. Munguia has an incredible number of 29KOs in 36 games. What’s more, remains undefeated.

The confrontation aims high, and promises that it will be a quite fierce duel in which both opponents will give everything to take the rival to the canvas. However, due to the history of both contenders, the favorite is Munguía, as he demonstrates an outstanding destructive capacity.