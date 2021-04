It is the second time that “Triple G” has turned around Jaime Munguia, who has a great commitment soon but still hopes to fulfill his greatest wish, which is to face Gennady Golovkin. In this video you will find all the information about it.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/boxeomundial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/boxeomundial?lang=en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boxeomundialcom

Video and thumbnail editing: https://instagram.com/magg_studio?igshid=1fhhrjnuhydl8