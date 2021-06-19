JAIME MUNGUÍA VS KAMIL SZEREMETA, LIVE STREAM, WATCH FIGHT IN PERU, MEXICO, TODAY, JUNE 19, 2021, ON LINE

Tand we tell how, when, schedule, billboard and where to watch live the function of box, Jaime Munguía vs Kamil Szeremeta, the billboard will take place in the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, this Saturday, June 19, 2021.

PREVIOUS

Former WBO Super Welterweight World Champion Jaime Munguía from Tijuana and European Middleweight Champion Kamil Szeremeta are ready to step into the ring at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas,

Munguía (36-0-0, 29 ko’s) will expose his WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Championship, against the Polish Szeremeta (21-1-0, 5 ko’s), in a clash that for the Mexican boxer, practically represents an elimination contest heading to the world championship.

If he wins and shows his potential, Munguía would practically earn the right to contest a world championship, within the last months of this year, and the most viable options are two: The IBF champion, Gennady Golovkin, or the WBO champion. , Demetrius Andrade.

BILLBOARD

Jaime Munguia vs Kamil Szeremeta // For the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado // For the WBA Super Middleweight Continental Americas and vacant WBO Super Middleweight International Titles

Ibeth Zamora Silva vs Marlen Esparza // For the WBC World Flyweight Title

Raúl Curiel vs Ferdinand Kerobyan // For the vacant NABF welterweight title

Blair Cobbs vs Brandon Solomon // Welterweight

Alexis Rocha vs James Bacon // Welterweight

Manuel Flores vs Daniel Lozano // Bantamweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs Demetrius Banks // Cruiserweight

Jousce Gonzalez vs Gabriel Gutierrez // Super Lightweight

Gregory Morales vs Williams González // Super bantamweight

DATE:

June 19, 2021

SCHEDULE:

The undercard will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and 12:30 p.m. Pacific; while the main combat will begin around 6:00 p.m. Eastern and 3:00 p.m. Pacific.

For Mexico, the start of the card will be at 2:30 p.m. and the main fight from 5:00 p.m. For Argentina, from 4:30 p.m. you can see the start of the card and from 7:00 p.m. the main fight.

STADIUM:

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

TRANSMISSION LINKS

