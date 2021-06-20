Jaime Munguía – Kamil Szeremeta: Who is the favorite to win according to the odds?

06/19/2021 at 9:06 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Within hours, Jaime Munguía Y Kamil Szeremeta will correspond to their appointment in El Paso, Texas, to kick off their long-awaited middleweight showdown, of which the general projections place the Mexican as the clear winner.

In this sense, bookmakers pay the Tijuana native’s victory at 1.01; a figure considerably different from the 14 euros to which the victory of the Polish is paid. A tie, one like that, continues to be the most unlikely outcome, being that It is valued at 25 euros per euro investedor.

The difference in the prices, of course, has a clear reasoning: after 29KOs in 36 games, without ever having lost in his professional career, Munguía is the undeniable favorite to take the victory. Even though the history of Szeremeta It is also enviable, because He has only been defeated once (against Golovkin), the balance leans towards the Central American, who has given incredible displays in the ring throughout his career.

Therefore, we look forward to the development of this dispute between Minguía Y Szeremeta, who will go to the ring this same sSaturday June 19.