Jaime Munguia has already set a date to face Golovkin

The young boxer, Jaime Munguia, He does not remove his finger from the line to make a match against the Kazakh, Gennady Golovkin, even He mentioned what date he wants to face himTherefore, he will do everything possible to finalize the fight.

At the beginning of the year the rumor began about a possible fight between Munguia Y Golovkin, same that could not be specified, but, that iThe promoters of both boxers were very interested.

“I am very interested in that fight and since I want to be considered one of the best, I would like to fight him. Hopefully we could have it by the end of the year or early next“, he claimed Munguia in an interview with DAZN.

Likewise, he explained that while that happens, he focuses on fulfilling his commitments and thereby contesting a world title.

“We are very close to a world title shot. We are at the top of all sanctioning body organizations. I’m number one in the WBC, we’re available and willing to fight with any of the world champions ”.

