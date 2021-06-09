Jaime Munguía closes preparation in Temoaya

Jaime Munguía closed the strong stage of his preparation on Tuesday in Temoaya, State of Mexico, and exhibited great physical and boxing form to get into the ring on Saturday 19, in El Paso, Texas, defending his WBO Middle Intercontinental championship, in actions that will be broadcast in Mexican territory by Azteca 7, the House of Boxing.

Munguía (36-0-0, 29 ko’s) will face the Polish Kamil Szeremeta (21-1-0, 5 ko’s), in an interesting contest that will require both contenders to show their highest level.

Tijuana’s Munguía, former WBO Super Welterweight World Champion, will make his third fight in Middleweight, and first defense of his WBO Middle Intercontinental Championship, in addition to risking his undefeated, against an elite opponent and in a great moment, like Szeremeta who in his most Recent fight, in December of last year, he lost his undefeated by being knocked out in 7 rounds by Gennady Golovkin for the IBF Middle World Championship.

Jaime Munguía carried out his last workload on Tuesday in what was his altitude concentration in Temoaya, which lasted five weeks.

Munguía did the 12-round test, exchanging sparring to work on speed, power, endurance and ring travel. The boxers who came up to exchange blows with him were Alexis Gutiérrez, Damián Sosa, Elvis Salazar and the Venezuelan Endri Saavedra.

The Tijuana boxer impressed with his power and speed, as well as the precision and variety of his hitting, so his team, led by Erik Morales, was satisfied with Munguía’s performance and recovery factor.

After practice, his weight was checked and he is already very close to the top of the Supermedium division, 10 days before he has to step on the scale, so in the remainder of this week, and the next time he travels to Texas, your job will be one of maintenance and ease.

Szeremeta could be the final step for Munguía to receive the opportunity to contest the Middle world championship, either before the same “GGG” that the Polish fighter just knocked out, or before the WBO champion, Demetrius Andrade, the body of which Munguía was champion 154-pound world championship from which he will defend the Intercontinental championship on Saturday 19.