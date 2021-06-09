Jaime Munguia closed his camp in Tomoaya

Jaime Munguia closed the strong stage of its preparation in Temoaya, State of Mexico, and exhibited great physical and boxing form to get into the ring on Saturday 19, in the Paso, Texas, defending his WBO Middle Intercontinental Championship.

Munguia (36-0-0, 29 ko’s) will face the Pole Kamil Szeremeta (21-1-0, 5 ko’s), in an interesting contest that will require both contenders to show their highest level.

The tijuanense Munguia, former world champion WBO super welterweight, will make his third fight at Middleweight, and first defense of his championship Intercontinental Medium WBO, in addition to risking his undefeated, against an elite adversary and at great times, as Szeremeta who in his most recent fight, in December of last year, lost his undefeated by being knocked out in 7 rounds by Gennady Golovkin competing for the championship World Average IBF.

Jaime Munguía He carried out his last workload on Tuesday in what was his altitude concentration in Temoaya, which lasted five weeks.

Munguia He did the 12-round test, exchanging sparring to work on speed, power, endurance and ring travel. The boxers who got on to exchange blows with him were Alexis Gutiérrez, Damián Sosa, Elvis Salazar and the Venezuelan Endri Saavedra.

The Tijuana boxer impressed with his power and speed, as well as the precision and variety of his striking, so his team, led by Erik Morales, he was satisfied with the performance and recovery factor of Munguía.

After practice, his weight was checked and he is already very close to the top of the Super middle division, 10 days before I have to step on the scale, so in the remainder of this week, and the next I travel to Texas, his job will be one of maintenance and ease.

Szeremeta could be the final step for Munguía to receive the opportunity to contest the Middle world championship, I already know before the same “GGG” who just knocked out the Polish fighter, or before the WBO champion, Demetrius Andrade, organism of which Munguía He was a 154-pound world champion and will defend the Intercontinental Championship on Saturday 19.

