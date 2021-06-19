Jaime Munguia 159.6 vs. Kamil Szeremeta 159.8

Venue: Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN

Jaime Munguía and Kamil Szeremeta passed the weight ceremony process without any problem, and proved to be in optimal condition to face each other this Saturday, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, leading a function of Zanfer and Golden Boy Promotions that will be broadcast by Azteca 7, the House of Boxing.

The Mexican Munguía (36-0-0, 29 ko’s) will expose his WBO Middle Intercontinental Championship, against the Polish Szeremeta (21-1-0, 5 ko’s), in a duel that will be a strategy duel, between the aggressive and the striker Munguía, against a technical fighter and counter-puncher, like Szeremeta

Both the Mexican boxer, as the one from Poland, marked a weight below the top of the division. Munguía posted an official weight of 159.6 pounds, and Szeremeta 159.8.

Munguía not only risks his intercontinental title and his undefeated record, but the opportunity to play the Middle World Championship this same year is practically at stake, against an opponent who precisely tried it in his most recent fight.

In December last year, Kamil Szeremeta contested Gennady Golovkin for the IBF Middle World Championship, to whom he fell by knockout in seven rounds, after visiting the mat four times.

For his part, Munguía comes from knocking out Tureano Johnson in six rounds, last October. For this contest, the Tijuana native carried out the strong part of his preparation concentrated in Temoaya, State of Mexico, where he worked for six weeks on the aspects of conditioning, resistance and recovery, under the supervision of the legendary Tijuana boxer, Érik “Terrible” Morales.

Munguía seeks, in Middleweight, to win his second world championship in different divisions. In August 2018 he won the WBO Superwelterweight World Championship, knocking out Saddam Ali in 4 rounds, in New York. He defended this title five times, and in January 2020 he moved up to the 160-pound division, where he has beaten Gary O’Sullivan and Tureano Johnson, both by knockout.