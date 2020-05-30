Mexican journalist and investigator Jaime Maussan is part of “The Mummies of Nazca”, a documentary in which the provenance of certain objects found in Peru is analyzed. known.

“We could be facing the discovery of the century, if the authenticity of these bodies is confirmed, we would have to focus on rewriting our history because everything we believed in the past would be different,” Maussan told Efe in a telephone press conference on the documentary that premieres May 31 on History.

The documentary compiles the research work that has been done from the discovery in 2017 on the three-finger mummies supposedly found in Peru, whose process was accompanied by Maussan, who had the opportunity to be part of the exploration and analyze their alleged link with aliens.

“I think this comes to confirm these theories of ancestral aliens, this case becomes a strategic piece of what happened and we could understand now that in our past we had visits, that could solve many mysteries of various civilizations, in Mexico of so many cities, like the astronomical knowledge of the Mayans “, he considered.

However, he assures that this does not discredit human work, but that “there is some knowledge that should have been obtained from years of observation,” he said.

Nine bodies were found three years ago in Cuzco (Peru) and are estimated to be around 1,700 years old.

According to research, their appearance does not correspond to that of an average human, but they have humanoid characteristics such as three fingers, long skulls and narrow pieces.

“At the beginning I said: I think it is false, it has no basis, it has no research and I brought together a group of scientists, I sought support in the United States and in April 2017 I traveled to Nazca,” Maussan recounted.

Since then many have spoken out against the possibility that they are extraterrestrial bodies, however Maussan changed his mind when meeting the evidence.

In Peru these remains were spoken of as fakes built with real human parts and some DNA tests determined that the mummies were indeed human, while other samples could not determine it.

According to the researcher, in addition, other experts and scientists assure that the anatomical characteristics would be very difficult to falsify and could be effectively extraterrestrial.

That is why Maussan is clear when he explains that there needs to be more scientists interested in the subject and in the analysis of the remains, since “it has only been possible to investigate” about them at the University of San Luis Gonzaga de Ica, in Peru. .

“Scientists have always argued that there is no evidence, it needs other universities and forensic experts, anthropologists to investigate deeply and validate them. I think History is now contributing with exposing it,” he said.





JOURNALISTIC WORK

“I am not a ufologist, I am a journalist,” said Maussan, who has dedicated much of his work to investigating issues from another planet and what has been done with followers and enemies, since the Third Millennium program, of which he is the host in the which talks about the UFO phenomenon, has been very popular for years.

However, his work is also characterized by great concern for the environment and social complaint.

The journalist worked in various national media and one of the most important recognitions at the beginning of his career was his report “The drug addicted children”, which was presented at the Cannes Festival in 1973. In addition to various international recognitions for the report “Monarch : Queen of butterflies. ”

“When I decided to be a journalist, the most important thing for me was to always tell the truth, if I consider that something is true, it doesn’t matter what they accuse me, that they say what they want sooner or later, the truth will have to come out. give the opportunity to see him in life “, answered Efe Maussan.

However the reason why he does not give up despite the criticism is that “if Galileo Galilei, Copernicus, Columbus and the great revolutionaries of history had stopped to think about the criticism they would never have achieved anything, we must persist when you believe in something no matter what they are going to say about you, “he said.

Finally, Maussan called on the authorities and the scientific community to pay more attention to the subject, since he is convinced that there is still much to analyze of the Nazca mummies.

