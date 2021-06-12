Jaime Lozano has already decided to reinforce the Tri Olímpico

MEXICO CITY.

Jaime Lozano has already defined the three players over the age limit who will reinforce the Mexican National Team in the next Tokyo Olympics. ‘Jimmy’ stated that he hoped to finish the preparation matches to get in touch with the players.

Yes, we already made a decision, I am not going to say it today because I want to talk to them first, but we already have those three reinforcements. We are calm, we are happy, I wanted to finish this tour to get in touch with them, it is likely that I will do so in a few more moments, when this conference ends, but I would not like to say the names until I speak with them first, “he said.

Despite the fact that the coach of the youth team did not want to share the names everything points to what Guillermo Ochoa, Henry Martin and Luis Romo they would be the chosen ones.

Lush must deliver the final list of 18 items on June 30However, the technician stated that the other 15 players have not yet been defined that will make up the call.

It will be very difficult (choosing players). There are players who have a great time, we had the possibility that it is not always feasible in national teams to have players for almost a month and put in intensity, idea, rhythm to your liking and makes the level even between them ”, he indicated.

The The Mexican Olympic National Team will return to the High Performance Center on June 21. In addition to the final list, Lozano must provide the names of four other players who would be eligible in the event that someone drops from the team.

“There are 21 players that you can still take into account prior to that day 30. It changes something because there are some who make a good tour and come in and change the course of the game, but I know that those who were already have that process. At this moment I am going to think about it a lot, all night long, I will analyze it as best as possible with my coaching staff and I will choose the best for the National Team ”, he concluded.

