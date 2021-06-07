Jaime Junaro, vocalist of the group Savia Nueva and pioneer of folk music in Bolivia, dies – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Bolivian singer-songwriter and guitarist Jaime Junaro died early this Monday, according to a statement from the group Savia Nueva, of which he was a vocalist.

“Peace in his grave master Jaime Junaro, your voice has not yet died, it will remain forever in the minds and hearts of all your admirers,” wrote the Bolivian group, to which it belonged since 1976, on its Facebook account.

The health of the Bolivian folk music icon had deteriorated in recent months due to diabetes. At the beginning of the month, local media reported that he had an infection in his foot, for which they had to amputate a part. After these interventions, he needed a prosthesis to walk and another for the hip.

The interpreter of the so-called New Latin American Song had requested financial help to finance the expenses that the complex surgical intervention he needed on his hip was worth. During his stay at the Hospital Obrero in the city of Santa Cruz, the singer had contracted covid-19, from which he recovered.

Junaro, born in the city of Oruro in 1949, is considered one of the greats of Bolivian song. Among his main songs is ‘I want to be free with you’, ‘In the middle of the world’, ‘Las Lunas’, ‘Beyond the sun’, among others.