Jaime Carvajal, CEO of Arcano, dies

Photo: Arcano

The financial Jaime Carvajal Hoyos, CEO of Arcano and member of the advisory council of the presidency of the Godó Group, has passed away this Wednesday at 56 years old due to heart failure.

Son of Jaime Carvajal y Urquijo, former president of Banco Urquijo and Marqués de Isasi, and of María Isabel de Hoyos y Martínez de Irujo, Duchess of Almodóvar del Río, the financier was married to Xandra Falcó, daughter of the Marquis de Griñón, with whom he had 3 daughters.

Career path

Carvajal graduated in Physical Sciences from Princeton University and began his professional career in the United States. Worked in New York at the investment bank Lehman Brothers in the area of ​​mergers and acquisitions, as well as in the venture capital department. In 1997 he joined the World Bank in Washington, initially as an executive in the financial area for Latin America.

In 2001 he returned to Spain and signed as director in the Banco Sabadell Capital, where he would end up serving as CEO of Sabadell Banca Privada. Already in 2005 he joined Arcano Partners, a firm of which he was a partner and CEO.

Carvajal was also non-executive president of Evo Bank, SA between 2013 and 2019, member of the Board of Directors of Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista, SA, member of the Board of Directors of Allfunds Bank, SA, member of the Governing Board of the Barcelona Economy Circle between 2016 and 2019, Trustee and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Princess of Girona Foundation, President of the Juntos Sumamos Foundation and Patron of the Joan Boscá Foundation, the Spanish Institutional Foundation (FIES) and the Forum Foundation.