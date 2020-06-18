Jaime Camil poses without clothes for magazine cover | Instagram

The well-known actor and heartthrob of TV soaps Mexican Jaime Camil has left his followers with his mouth open after he shared a photo completely without any garment.

Although he has not appeared on television as the protagonist of soap operas for a long time Camil He has always been a person very dear to the public.

In addition to current he also sings what makes him have a plus with the Mexican ladies and from other parts of Latin America.

His full name is Jaime Federico Said Camil Saldanha da Gama, but everyone identifies him more simply as Jaime Camil, currently 46 years old, he was born on July 22, 1973 in Mexico City.

He has also conquered the public in the United States thanks to his latest screenings, so he now carries out his own comedy series titled « Broke », which will be released on April 2, because in addition to being a soap opera actor, he has also participated in several films.

In the Photography that he shared appears holding his legs and arms face up, this effort makes his muscles mark even more, the snapshot it’s in black and white reason why it causes to be appreciated in a better way each muscle of the singer and actor.

« Jaime, we would like to celebrate the cover we made with you 20 years ago. How about we do it again ?! », he shared in his description.

It seems that the photograph he shared is the one that appeared on a cover twenty years ago because he looks very young and without gray hair, he asked the opinion of his followers in the photograph immediately, most of them have told him that I should recreate it.

About two hours ago published the photo and it already has more than 140,000 red hearts and little more than 6,000 comments.

