Mexican actor Jaime Camil

Photo:

VALERIE MACON / . / .

For Jaime Camil, the Mexican authorities have taken very lightly the coronavirus pandemic that has left more than 20 thousand deaths around the world and asks that both the president and his collaborators implement similar measures to countries such as China, Spain and Italy in order to control their propagation.

During a conference call, the actor said that if Andrés Manuel López Obrador It is not capable of taking the reins of the matter, it will be the responsibility of each citizen to take the necessary precautions to avoid contagion, but he points out that until today there are unfortunately no clear signs that this may occur.

“There should be a little more responsibility in my country, definitely and follow the guidelines of all developed and underdeveloped countries. If the government is not going to do what it has to do, it is within each one of us to act responsibly and try to lower this virus contagion curve and that everyone react. We have no choice, we have to face it ”Jaime said.

Finally, the actor spoke about the campaign he carried out on social networks with the help of a media company to raise funds for the investigation of the coronavirus and announced that so far more than $ 5,000 has been raised and that it expects that within the next few days the figure will increase considerably.

.