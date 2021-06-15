Jaime Alexander confirms his participation in RED SONJA

Share

THOR star Jaimie Alexander shares a picture confirming her participation in Millennium’s RED SONJA

Has Jaimie Alexander joined the cast of the upcoming Red Sonja reboot? Well, that seems to be the case in view of a story that the actress has shared on Instagram.

We recently learned that Ant-Man and the Wasp villain Hannah John-Kamen had signed on to play RED SONJA in the character’s upcoming reboot, and it looks like Jaimie Alexander will be in the cast as well.

The Thor star, who is expected to reprise the role of Lady Sif in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, posted the following image on her Instagram stories. The first page of the script by Joey Soloway, also the director of the film.

If Jaime Alexander is ready to appear in the movie, there are several characters from the comics she could play, including the “Red Goddess” Scathach or the villain Dark Annisia. Sacha Baron Cohen (The Chicago Seven Trial, Borat) was offered the co-star role of Kulan Gath, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Red Sonja was originally going to have Bryan Singer (Superman: Returns) in the director’s chair, but that was before a string of sexual assault allegations got him off the project. Joey Soloway replaced him in 2019 who also wrote the last draft of the script along with Tasha Huo (Netflix’s Tomb Raider anime series).

What do you think of this incorporation to the project?

