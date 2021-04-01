Jailyne Ojeda’s fans want her on OnlyFans and she responds to them

Jailyne ojeda He conducted a question and answer session through his Instagram stories, there many asked him if he would open an account on the famous platform of OnlyFans to which she answered with a resounding no. “Honestly no”, said the model. Jailyne assures that she respects the decisions of others but she considers that this network is not for her.

Once the question and answer round was over, Ojeda invited her followers to challenge her. Many of the challenges that were suggested to her and she had already met them, such as swimming with sharks, posing with a tiger, and so on. But there were those who took the opportunity to ask him again, through the challenge, to open an account on OnlyFans. This only served to make her laugh and affirm that she knew this would happen.

But it seems that this challenge, at least for the moment, will remain unfulfilled, because the model and influencer is not interested in venturing into said platform.

OnlyFans is a network in which various celebrities of the show are, among these can be named Suzy Cortez, Noelia, Cardi B, Bella Thorne and more recently the telenovela villain joined her Aura Cristina Geithner. The content that is accessed through this network is exclusive and also paid. Because what some of the aforementioned publish there is content that could be highly censored on networks such as Instagram.

