Jailyne Ojeda’s dad tries to lift her off the floor

Jailyne ojeda He shared a funny video on Instagram next to his dad. In this one, she appears first on the floor of her room, laughing at the effort her father has to make to be able to lift her off the floor. In the background you can hear who could be her mother throwing a truncheon encouraging her husband. Unfortunately he no longer seems to have the strength to carry his daughter, she is now a woman of greater size and weight. “He can’t … he can’t anymore,” says his wife laughing, while Jailyne stays on the floor and her father leaves exhausted and giving up, also laughing.

About the video the model and influencer explained the following: “When I was little I was a great daddy’s girl and after watching these videos it seems that I still am 😂🤷🏻‍♀️ I love my dad. I am very blessed to have such a calm, supportive and loving father. “

The video is about to exceed one million views; many to see it express: “What a beautiful family and Hispanic pride.” And it is that the model and her family are originally from Mexico. She has never hidden her roots, on the contrary, she promotes them even by wearing tiny bikinis highlighting the colors and the shield of the flag of the Aztec country.

Before the publication of this video, Jailyne ojeda He did his thing by sharing a photo in which he appears in a tiny bikini in front of the pool. With this publication, the Mexican told her audience that her mother gave birth in water.

Here the Mexican bikini.

Days before Jailyne answered several questions from the public, where she revealed that her body, despite what many may think, is completely natural. He asserted that there is no silicone in her curves, or any other element that is not natural in her body. He even challenged his fans saying that if they wanted he could take an X-ray test to prove it. She also stated, emphatically, that she was not willing to open an account on OnlyFans, even though her audience constantly asks her to do so.

Celebrities like Celia Lora, Noelia, Suzy Cortez, Cardi B and Bella Thorne are on that platform.

It should be noted that in Noelia’s case it seems that everything is about to change, since she assures that she will move very soon to another social network called Celebriffy.

