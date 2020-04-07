Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa It does not fail to impress its almost 12 million Instagram followers with its curves.
A few days ago, the model dazzled by sharing a fun video in which he appears wagging the rear with tight camouflaged leggings that highlighted his prominent charms.
“Someone take TikTok away from me 😂🙈”, wrote the Mexican in the clip that so far exceeds more than 381 thousand views.
Someone take TikTok away from me 😂🙈
In recent weeks, Jailyne has shared various images that have managed to heat up the spirits of those who watch her on the famous social network.
How I wish I was right now VS how I am because of Corona
When he looked into my eyes I felt a little intimidated 👀 learn how you can help the tigers @rarespeciesfund and visit all the animals I saw @myrtlebeachsafari ♥ ️ #atmyrtlebeachsafari
