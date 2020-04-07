Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa It does not fail to impress its almost 12 million Instagram followers with its curves.

A few days ago, the model dazzled by sharing a fun video in which he appears wagging the rear with tight camouflaged leggings that highlighted his prominent charms.

“Someone take TikTok away from me 😂🙈”, wrote the Mexican in the clip that so far exceeds more than 381 thousand views.

View this post on Instagram Someone take TikTok away from me 😂🙈 A post shared by Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda) on Apr 1, 2020 at 6:50 pm PDT

In recent weeks, Jailyne has shared various images that have managed to heat up the spirits of those who watch her on the famous social network.

View this post on Instagram How I wish I was right now VS how I am because of Corona A post shared by Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda) on Mar 20, 2020 at 6:50 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram When he looked into my eyes I felt a little intimidated 👀 learn how you can help the tigers @rarespeciesfund and visit all the animals I saw @myrtlebeachsafari ♥ ️ #atmyrtlebeachsafari A post shared by Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda) on Mar 7, 2020 at 10:01 am PST

