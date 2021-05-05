Jailyne Ojeda, the ‘Kardashian Mexicana’ shows off the prohibited with a mini swimsuit from the tub

The Mexican model, Jailyne Ojeda, known by some as the ‘Kardashian Mexicana’ for her extravagant figure and her style, has become one of the favorite models and influencers for her unmatched beauty and her ‘spicy’ photographs.

Ojeda, a barely 23-year-old model, has amassed a large number of followers, since she recently surpassed 13 million and is going for more, thanks to the mini swimsuits she likes to model and her radiant figure.

From the beach, with a swimsuit, with sportswear, in a dress, and even with their usual outfits; There is no way that the Mexican model Jailyne Ojeda does not exceed the immense amounts of likes in each of her publications.

