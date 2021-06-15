Jailyne Ojeda shows off her rear by exercising in tight leggings

Although the pretty Jailyne ojeda She has very good genetics, discipline and good nutrition have been a determining role that have helped the model to further shape the spectacular curves that she boasts at 23 years of age.

Because of that, the Mexican took the opportunity to share a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen showing off her rear while working out in tight leggings, after having suffered a finger injury.

“I’m still recovering from my little toe so I’m doing light work @bufboi_athletics”, the young woman wrote in the clip that, as expected, has accumulated more than 309 thousand views and almost three thousand comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda)

Days ago, Jailyne Ojeda published a series of photographs and short clips, in which she appears wearing her prominent charms with various bikinis that barely cover the essentials of her anatomy.

(Swipe to see all content)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda)

