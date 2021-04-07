Jailyne Ojeda shows off her prominent front and back curves in a minibikini

Jailyne ojeda He turned on the networks again thanks to some daring photographs in which he had no qualms to show off his impressive charms.

This Tuesday, the sexy model uploaded several postcards to her official Instagram account where she appears posing in a spectacular pool, wearing a white minibikini with prints that showed off her prominent curves Ahead and behind much to the delight of his more than 13 million followers.

“Fun fact. I weighed 10 lbs when I was born and my mom had a water birth. Meaning instead of blood coming out, only water came out (a lot of it) so she felt no pain since I slid right out. 🧜‍♀️ ”, he commented at the bottom of the snapshots that in a few hours they already have more than 366 thousand likes and a cascade of compliments.

This is not the first time that Jailyne Ojeda wears swimsuits that leave more than one with a square eye, just take a look at her latest publications to realize that the Mexican knows very well how to cause a stir.

