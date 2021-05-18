Jailyne Ojeda shows off her prominent curves modeling with tiny underwear

Now it was the turn of Jailyne ojeda to turn on social networks. The brunette took advantage of a video that was taken at the foot of some snowy mountains to delight her 13.2 million followers who were shocked by the curvy anatomy that the popular 23-year-old enjoys.

A few hours ago, the model uploaded a clip to her Instagram account in which she can be seen showing off her prominent curves in high teddy-lined boots and tiny white lace underwear.

“Find your soulmate on the clover app. Link in bio ”, reads the publication that so far has managed to accumulate more than 226 thousand views and thousands of good comments.

“Mamacita 🔥”, “You have a wonderful body 😍😍” and “Delicious woman 🤤”, are some of the compliments for the influencer.

In recent weeks, Jailyne Ojeda has captured the spotlight thanks to her daring content in which her famous bikinis and tight garments are the ones that cause the most stir.

Here we leave you some of his sexy publications.

