Jailyne Ojeda shows her prominent back-to-the-camera charms in a thong

Jailyne ojeda She has managed to establish herself as one of the spoiled girls and with the greatest presence in social networks. There, the young woman shares all kinds of publications, ranging from photos in the privacy of her home, the places she visits and even some samples of the photo productions in which she works.

On this occasion, the model published a video in which she is seen showing her prominent back charms to the camera, with a top and a black thong that barely covers her rear, to make it clear to his followers that he had not made a tattoo on the buttocks as many thought thanks to a preview clip that he shared.

“The tattoo thing was a joke! I would never get a tattoo and less on my buttock and LESS a flag this big of the United States, although I was born here and I have lived all my life here 😛 “, he wrote in the epigraph of his post, which has already exceeded 245 thousand views .

As of today, Jailyne Ojeda has a little more than 13 million followers on her Instagram account alone, which she keeps enthralled with all kinds of killer outfits.

