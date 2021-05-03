Jailyne Ojeda shows her curves with a string bikini from the jacuzzy

Jailyne ojeda She has that Latin charm that attracts glances and causes a stir on social networks, something that undoubtedly becomes even more potent when the young woman decides to share a hot publication.

On this occasion, the Mexican took advantage of her Instagram account to upload some photos and a video where she can be seen showing her curves in a jacuzzi, using a string bikini from the famous brand Fashion Nova with which she snatched sighs.

“@Fashionnova bikini FashionNovaPartner. Got you doing things you’ve never done before 💕 ”, the model titled her publication, which so far has more than 276 thousand red hearts.

(Swipe to see all content)

Days ago, Jailyne Ojeda also received all kinds of good comments when she appeared modeling without makeup and with a tight dress, in a series of photographs that she wanted to share with her millions of followers.