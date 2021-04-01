Jailyne Ojeda says her tremendous curves are natural

Jailyne ojeda He answered questions from his audience through Instagram stories. There they questioned her about her body, the fan specifically wanted to know how much silicone was in her body or not. When asked, Ojeda answered flatly that his body is natural.

“There is no silicone, or any other non-human substance inside my body. All I have is fat – fat – and bones. I can get an X-ray, at any time, and show it to you, ”said Jailyne.

“I do plan to have surgery on my breasts, after I have my children”, added the famous influencer who has stood out on her platforms for having, among other ceases, tremendous curves. Which boasts sensual lingerie and extremely daring bikini.

Here are some images of the model where you can admire her curves, which, according to her, are completely natural.

