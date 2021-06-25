Jailyne Ojeda moves her rear in slow motion with a tight dress

If something knows how to do Jailyne ojeda When choosing an outfit, it is always to put your sensuality in the foreground. Thus, the model always manages to attract all the attention wherever you look at her.

A few hours ago, the model fired up the spirits of her more than 13 million fans on Instagram through a video in which she appears wearing her statuesque figure in a tight long dress, where also, in slow motion, took the opportunity to move his prominent rear to the rhythm of the theme of ‘Yonaguni’, performed by the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.

“I bring out the best in you, you bring out the best in me 💕”, the Mexican wrote in the clip that in just a few minutes reached 60 thousand reproductions and unleashed a cascade of compliments.

“Omgggg I love that dress !!! 😍😍 ”,“ Beautiful 👌🏻👌🏻 ”and“ That butt is certainly from another planet 🔥 ”, are some of the comments left to flatter her beauty.

This is not the first time Jailyne Ojeda flaunts her curves with some dance and outfits that leave more than one with their mouths open.

Here we leave you some of the ones that have received the most likes.

Keep reading:

Lis Vega wore a bikini floss and her fans went crazy

Erik Rubín publishes video to clarify alleged infidelity to Andrea Legarreta

Ximena Navarrete, former Miss Universe, announces that she is pregnant