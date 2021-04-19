Jailyne Ojeda heats up Instagram by exercising in tight biker shorts

Jailyne ojeda She is constantly active on social media, where she alternates physical routines and hot photo shoots.

On this occasion, the 24-year-old used her Instagram account to show her followers a video where she appears with some tight biker shorts while she performs one of the exercise routines that allows her to maintain her impressive figure, where she also took the opportunity to comment that she does not go to public gyms because she sweats a lot.

“This is why I don’t go to public gyms, I sweat like crazy 😅”, assured the Mexican model in the clip that so far has added more than 364 thousand views and all kinds of compliments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda)

Days ago, Jailyne Ojeda also quickened her heart rate by modeling in a tight blue dress that highlighted her tempting anatomy.

(Swipe to see the photos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda)

