Jailyne Ojeda caldea Instagram with a miniskirt that highlights her charms

Jailyne ojeda knows perfectly how to brighten the eyes and cut the breath of his 13.1 million Instagram fans with sensual content from all kinds of places.

A few days ago, the Mexican model heated up the famous social network thanks to some photos and videos where she appears posing with a white top with butterfly prints and a gray miniskirt that perfectly highlights her charms, because, in some shots, the garment barely covers his rear.

“Nothing is coincidental. If you met me it was for a reason, “he wrote in the publication that he has added 344 thousand red hearts and more than two thousand 400 compliments.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world ❤️😍”, “That palm tree is too lucky 🤤🤩” and “Tremendous body 🔥😍”, are some of the compliments that the 24-year-old girl has collected.

(Swipe to see all the material)

Previously, Jailyne Ojeda uploaded several postcards and a video where she took the opportunity to show her curves while enjoying a jacuzzi, wearing a string bikini with which she snatched sighs.

